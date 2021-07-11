Various News: Drew McIntyre Hypes Shark Week Appearance, Shawn Spears Catches Cassie Lee Doing TikTok Dance

– Drew McIntyre’s new Shark Week show is now available, and the former WWE Champion posted to social media to promote it. McIntyre posted to Twitter to let fans know that his Shark Rumble special is available via Discovery+, writing:

“Ready to watch @LukeTipple and I swim with sharks at the @GeorgiaAquarium My new @SharkWeek show, Shark Rumble, is streaming on @discoveryplus NOW! #SharkWeek”

– Shawn Spears caught his wife Cassie Lee doing a TikTok dance, and posted video of it Twitter as you can see below: