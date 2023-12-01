Drew McIntyre Objects To Not Being Featured On WWE Royal Rumble Poster

The latest chapter in Drew McIntyre’s frustration with WWE occurred this morning when the company’s latest marketing promotion began making the rounds on social media. WWE released their newest poster for the 2024 Royal Rumble featuring the faces of 22 individual talents, but McIntyre’s photo was nowhere to be found. The wrestler took to Twitter to ask:

Are you starting to understand my frustrations now?

above a retweet of the poster.

You can find the original social media post below.