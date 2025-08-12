Drew McIntyre Segment Set For This Week’s WWE Smackdown

Drew McIntyre will address his attack on Cody Rhodes on this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. It was announced on Monday’s episode of Raw that McIntyre will appear on the show and talk about his attack on Rhodes after the main event on last week’s show.

McIntyre put Rhodes through the base of the commentary table with a Claymore Kick at the end of Friday’s episode. The updated lineup for Smackdown, which airs Friday night on USA Network, is:

* DIY vs. Street Profits

* The Miz & Carmelo Hayes vs. TBA

* Drew McIntyre addresses Cody Rhodes attack