– As previously reported, Drew McIntyre was seriously banged up during his Hell in a Cell match with CM Punk last night at WWE Bad Blood. He was reportedly legitimately busted open when he was hit with the metal toolbox. Drew McIntyre has since shared photos of his photos and the stitches he received after the match on social media. You can see the gruesome images in all their graphic detail below.

The former WWE Champion wrote in the caption, “I saw red.” McIntyre reportedly needed 16 stitches to repair the damage from the cut. CM Punk defeated McIntyre during the Hell in a Cell bout.