Various News: Drew McIntyre Trains With NFL Team, Latest AEW Rankings

– Drew McIntyre trained with the Tennessee Titans in a new video posted to the NFL teams’ Twitter account. You can see the clip below:

– AEW released its updated rankings before tonight’s AEW Dynamite. You can see the rankings below which show Wardlow as the #1 contender for men’s singles competition, Toni Storm as #1 women’s contender, and FTR as the #1 contender in the tag team division: