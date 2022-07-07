wrestling / News

Various News: Drew McIntyre Trains With NFL Team, Latest AEW Rankings

July 6, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Drew McIntyre WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

– Drew McIntyre trained with the Tennessee Titans in a new video posted to the NFL teams’ Twitter account. You can see the clip below:

– AEW released its updated rankings before tonight’s AEW Dynamite. You can see the rankings below which show Wardlow as the #1 contender for men’s singles competition, Toni Storm as #1 women’s contender, and FTR as the #1 contender in the tag team division:

Drew McIntyre, NFL, Jeremy Thomas

