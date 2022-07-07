wrestling / News
Various News: Drew McIntyre Trains With NFL Team, Latest AEW Rankings
July 6, 2022 | Posted by
– Drew McIntyre trained with the Tennessee Titans in a new video posted to the NFL teams’ Twitter account. You can see the clip below:
It's time for @DMcIntyreWWE to train like a Titan! ⚔️😂@WWE @SummerSlam comes to @NissanStadium on July 30th! pic.twitter.com/sidJSDShVv
— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) July 6, 2022
– AEW released its updated rankings before tonight’s AEW Dynamite. You can see the rankings below which show Wardlow as the #1 contender for men’s singles competition, Toni Storm as #1 women’s contender, and FTR as the #1 contender in the tag team division:
Official #AEW Rankings as of Wednesday July 6, 2022 pic.twitter.com/RL0l3azJbL
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 6, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Wardlow Claims MJF Is ‘Not a Good Person,’ Says He Didn’t Enjoy Working With Him
- Bobby Lashley Says Theory Will Hold Multiple World Titles, Talks US Title Win
- DDP Says His Wife Had to Stop Watching Cody Rhodes’ Hell in a Cell Match, Doesn’t Get Why Cody Was Booed in AEW
- Eric Bischoff On What He Thought Of Fingerpoke Of Doom, WCW’s Creative Issues In 1999