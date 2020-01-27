Drew McIntyre Wins Men’s Royal Rumble Match, Eliminates Brock Lesnar (Pics, Video)

– Drew McIntyre was the last man standing tonight at the Royal Rumble. Not only that, he had the prestigious moment of being the Superstar to eliminate reigning WWE World Heavyweight champion, Brock Lesnar, during the match.

Drew McIntyre entered in at No. 16 before eliminating Lesnar, who voluntarily entered at No. 1 for tonight’s men’s Rumble match. Tonight’s main event also saw the WWE in-ring returns for WWE Hall of Famer Edge and former US champ MVP. Edge worked his first match in nine years. For MVP, it was his first time stepping into a WWE ring since December 2010.

Roman Reigns and McIntyre made it to the end of the Rumble match as the last two men. McIntyre was ultimately able to hit Reigns with a Claymore Kick to eliminate him and win the whole thing. McIntyre now gets his pick of champions for WrestleMania 36. One would imagine after winning the match and eliminating Lesnar that Lesnar would be the one McIntyre will pick. Additionally, it would not be surprising to see Lesnar go after and target McIntyre for this perceived transgression.

Other Superstars who made their debut in tonight’s match included NXT Superstars Keith Lee and Matt Riddle. Additionally, Rusev and Bobby Lashley were scheduled to be in the match. However, they were removed at the last minute due to a kayfabe altercation before the event and not being able to get “medically cleared” for the event.

