Join 411’s Live WWE Royal Rumble Coverage

Welcome to 411’s WWE Royal Rumble 2020 Report. We are LIVE in beautiful Houston, Texas. Tonight’s Kickoff Show panelists are Jonathan Coachman, Charly Caruso, Christian, and David Otunga. We start off with the annual Royal Rumble: By the Numbers video package. Natalya joins the panel to discuss the Women’s Royal Rumble Match, and then we head to a video package for Becky Lynch vs. Asuka. Next up is a video package for Bray Wyatt vs. Daniel Bryan followed by a discussion of Bayley vs. Lacey Evans.



Kickoff Show Match

Shorty G vs. Sheamus





Shorty goes for a single leg takedown as soon as the bell rings, but Sheamus easily shoves him to the mat. Shorty gets back to his feet and goes for a rear waist lock, but Sheamus again shoves him away. Sheamus lands a punch and wrenches on Shorty’s arm. Shorty’s flips out of the arm wringer and goes for a running shoulder tackle, but Sheamus instead knocks Shorty to the ground. Sheamus whips Shorty to the corner and charges after him, but Shorty leaps over Sheamus and lands behind him. Shorty charges at Sheamus and crossbodies him out of the ring. Sheamus takes control on the outside and rolls Shorty back into the ring. Shorty goes for the Ankle Lock, but Sheamus kicks him away and then posts him in the corner. Sheamus follows up with a shoulder breaker and then stomps on Shorty’s hand. Sheamus wrenches Shorty’s fingers around the ring ropes and then levels him with a back elbow shot. Sheamus locks in an overhead wrist lock, but Shorty tries to fight back to his feet, so Sheamus transitions to an arm bar while still working over the hand and fingers. Sheamus again stomps on Shorty’s fingers and goes right back to the small joint manipulation. Shorty fights back to his feet and stomps on Sheamus’ feet to break the hold. Sheamus tosses Shorty to the outside and then catches him with Ten Beats of the Bodhrán the when he tries to climbs back into the ring. Shorty fights back with a volley of forearm shots and then hits a basement drop kick to the knee. Shorty goes to work with chops and kicks before stomping on Sheamus’ ankle in the corner. Shorty hits a running kick in the corner and heads up top for a moonsault, but Sheamus catches Shorty in mid-air. Sheamus goes for a power slam, but Shorty counters into a DDT. Shorty heads up top and hits a moonsault for a two count. Shorty goes for a German Suplex, but Sheamus counters with a back elbow shot. Shorty hits the rolling German Suplex, but Sheamus kicks out at two. Shorty wrenches on the leg, but Sheamus bounces Shorty off the top rope. Sheamus heads up top and goes for a diving clothesline, but Shorty counters into the Ankle Lock. Sheamus rolls to his back and kicks Shorty to break the hold. Sheamus goes for the Brogue Kick, but Shorty again counters into the Ankle Lock. Sheamus makes it to the ropes, but Shorty traps him in the corner and stomps a mudhole in him. Sheamus goes for White Noise, but Shorty counters into a crucifix pin for another two count. Sheamus finally connects with the Brogue Kick, and that’s enough for the three count.

Match Result: Sheamus defeats Shorty G with the Brogue Kick.

Match Length: 12:40

Slimmer’s Rating: ***¼



Kickoff Show Match

United States Championship Match

Andrade (Champion) w/ Zelina Vega vs. Humberto Carrillo





My stream cut off right after Sheamus vs. Shorty G, so I missed the first few minutes of this match. Andrade levels Carrillo with a shoulder tackle, traps him against the top rope, and chops the chest. Andrade traps the legs and rolls Carrillo into a unique pinning predicament for a two count. Carrillo bridges up and then counters into a sunset flip for a one count. Andrade goes for a back body drop, but Carrillo lands on his feet. Carrillo drops Andrade with a kick to the head and goes for a rolling moonsault, but Andrade gets his knees up. Andrade goes for a basement drop kick to Carrillo on the apron, but Carrillo leaps over him and hits a springboard moonsault to Andrade on the outside. Carrillo rolls Andrade back into the ring, but Andrade catches him with a crucifix pin for a two count. Andrade goes for Three Amigos, but Carrillo counters into a suplex of his own. Carrillo heads up top and goes for a moonsault, but Andrade gets his boots up, but Carrillo lands on his feet and grabs the boots, so Andrade kicks Carrillo into the corner. Andrade hits the running double knees in the corner and gets a long two count. Carrillo rolls up Andrade for a two count and then trades punches with him in the middle of the ring. Andrade and Carrillo trade chops, but Carrillo levels Andrade with a super kick for a two count. Andrade gets back to his feet and lands a volley of forearm shots before ducking several kicks from Carrillo. Carrillo heads up top, but Andrade leaps up and connects with a head kick. Andrade heads up top with Carrillo, but Carrillo takes control and hits a top rope hurricanrana for a two count. Andrade hits a jaw breaker and goes for a back suplex, but Carrillo floats over. Carrillo goes for a sunset flip, but Andrade uses his momentum to roll through and roll up Carrillo for the three count.

Match Result: Andrade defeats Humberto Carrillo with a roll-up pin.

Match Length: 10:10 (plus a few minutes when I lost the stream)

Slimmer’s Rating: **¾