Duke Droese Arraignment On Exploitation Of A Minor Charge Rescheduled

Michael Droese, known to WWE fans as Duke “The Dumpster” Droese in the 1990s, was indicted in May 2025 by a Warren County, Tennessee, Grand Jury on one count of Attempted Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, a Class D Felony. PWInsider reports that the scheduled arraignment on May 28th was rescheduled to August 27th.

Chris Stanford, District Attorney General for the 31st Judicial District, issued a press release last month detailing the charges:

The indictment alleges that on “April 21, 2024, Michael Droese used his Coinbase account to attempt to purchase child sexual assault material (child pornography) from the Dark Web.” The transaction was “flagged and terminated prior to the purchase being completed.” The FBI initially received the tip from Coinbase. Local law enforcement was first made aware on March 19, 2025, and an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force followed.

Stanford stated, “Upon review of the evidence secured by Special Agent Starr, I made the decision to charge Michael Droese.” Bail was set at $10,000, and Droese peacefully submitted himself and was released on bond. His arraignment was set for May 28, 2025. At the time of indictment, Droese was employed as the DUI Coordinator for the 31st Judicial District Adult Recovery Court Program but was “terminated from his employment effective immediately” upon the indictment. Stanford affirmed such crimes “will be aggressively prosecuted by my office, no matter who you are.”