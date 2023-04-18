Dustin Rhodes Likes That WWE Is Making Cody Earn the WWE Championship

Dustin Rhodes is proud of his brother Cody’s WWE run, and he says he’s on board with the company’s current storyline with Cody. Cody lost his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, and Dustin weighed in on the matter on Busted Open Radio. You can see the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Cody losing his WrestleMania match: “They’re making him pay for it now. They’re making him earn it, and I like that. I do. I like that, because once you put the title on him, where are you going?”

On Cody’s WWE run: “I’m extremely proud of him. I wish him the best, and he’s going to be world champion — I know it. I don’t know when, but he’s going to be world champion.”