Dustin Rhodes Responds To Those Who Say He Has No Charisma: ‘You’re Absolutely Wrong’

In a post on Twitter, Dustin Rhodes sent a message to those who had claimed he had no charisma, and responded to other claims by Eric Bischoff. Bischoff fired Rhodes from WCW in 1995 and claimed it was because he bled on the same PPV that Hulk Hogan did.

Rhodes wrote: “For those in the IWC that say I have never had any Charisma, you’re absolutely wrong. You could never do what I do, EVER. I have busted my ass my whole career. Real fans know.

And on another note, Eric Bischoff was speaking on my firing of WCW about bleeding. Number 1, and this will be talked about in my book at length, I reached out beforehand to Craig Leathers and was told we could. I would never disobey what my boss says. 2, why did Hogan bleed on that same ppv but it was ok. Need to get your facts straight. I lost my job and they did not. You know why? Cause Hogan and his boys had just arrived and they needed to clear out a few contracts.

It was wrong, but you know what I didn’t do? Sue. Because I knew I was gonna be just fine because I bust my ass each and every time I am out there and have had an extraordinary career.

For the record, I don’t have a problem with Eric, but this shouldn’t have been talked about on air.

I’m Dustin Fucking Rhodes, a charismatic, hard working legend.

Man this shit pisses me off.”