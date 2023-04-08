EC3 Comments On Kevin Kiley Missing A Dive At NWA Nuff Said

Back in February, EC3 defeated Kevin Kiley at NWA Nuff Said. During the match, Kiley attempted a dive to the outside but missed his target, landing flat on his back. EC3 spoke with Muscle Man Malcolm about the moment and why he got out of the way.

He said: “[At] the last NWA pay-per-view [Nuff Said], Kevin Kiley for instance, he comes back, he’s a fish out of water, he doesn’t know what’s going on. He made a rash decision to try to make a living of this. I gave him the opportunity because I knew the person he could be. He came in, got his ass whipped, had one little glimmer of hope where he had a chance, and what did he do? He didn’t try to win, he didn’t try to harken back to what brought him to the dance originally. This idiot comes jumping out of a ring, trying to land on top of me. Here’s the thing about any professional wrestler that I challenge or fight – I will not catch you. I am not gonna stand there and let you jump out of a ring and land on me. Ever. Ever. Then the quote term, it was like a ‘botch.’ No, I was never, ever going to let that man jump on me. Whether his foot got slightly caught or it didn’t, I was moving because that was my intent. I knew he would try to do something stupid, and he did. So what did I do? I let him fall flat on his face, embarrass himself in front of the world, rolled his ass back into the ring, and I beat him. What am I gonna do? Stand there and slowly turn into somebody flying? No, I know what’s going on, unless you really catch me on the button, and I don’t know what’s going on, I’m moving, man. I sure as hell, I’ll never, ever, ever, ever, be in this pile-on of six-to-eight guys, misplacing punches, looking around, waiting for some idiot to ascend to the top and do his taunt and then jump, probably flip. Cool, great. I’m moving every time. Every time.“