wrestling / News
NWA Nuff Said Results 02.11.2023: Tyrus vs. Matt Cardona for NWA World’s Title, More
NWA Nuff Said was hosted by National Wrestling Alliance on February 11 in Tampa, FL. You can find the full results (courtesy of Fightful) and some highlights below.
*Pre-Show Match: La Rosa Negara defeated Missa Kate
*Pre-Show Match: Jax Dane & Blake Troop defeated Dak Draper & Mims (w/ Chris Silvio, Esq.)
*Pre-Show Match: Odinson defeated Joe Alonzo
*Pre-Show Match: Natalia Markova & Mercurio defeated Jennacide & Max The Impaler
*Singapore Cane Match: Thom Latimer defeated Fodder
*NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship Title Bout: Kerry Morton defeated Alex Taylor
*Thrillbilly Silas (w/ Pollo Del Mar) defeated Kratos
*NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship Title Bout: The Renegade Twins (Charlette & Robyn Renegade) defeated Pretty Empowered (Kenzie Paige & Elly Envy)
*EC3 defeated Kevin Kiley
*NWA World Tag Team Championship Title Bout: La Rebelión (Mecha Wolf & Bestia 666) vs. Blunt Force Trauma (Damage & Carnage w/ Aron Stevens)
*Chris Adonis defeated Trevor Murdoch
*NWA World Women’s Championship No DQ Match: Kamille defeated Angelina Love
*NWA National Heavyweight Championship Title Bout: Cyon defeated Homicide
*No Seconds Allowed At Ringside NWA World’s Heavyweight Championship Title Bout: Tyrus defeated Matt Cardona
#AndStill!! @RealKerryMorton retains after a hard fought victory over @AlexT902!! #NuffSaid pic.twitter.com/3qMaJ9kDIg
— NWA (@nwa) February 12, 2023
#AndNew NWA Women’s World Tag Team Champions: @Renegade_Twins‼️
Congratulations to @W18Robin & @CharRenegade_1 #NuffSaid pic.twitter.com/Vu3Zi5XvNn
— NWA (@nwa) February 12, 2023
. @Kamille_brick pulling this out. Impressive as hell. #NWA #NuffSaid pic.twitter.com/cMz8yYm7eD
— Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) February 12, 2023
The moment it all went wrong for @ActualALove against @Kamille_brick…#NuffSaid pic.twitter.com/ybZNeeJtbD
— NWA (@nwa) February 12, 2023
Matt Cardona attempts to leave but @bullyray5150 & @PlanetTyrus don’t seem to be interested in that option…#NuffSaid @TheMattCardona pic.twitter.com/VHkOJW9BbY
— NWA (@nwa) February 12, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Paul Heyman Campaigns for Roman Reigns to Receive Emmy Award for His Work as The Tribal Chief
- Eric Bischoff On When He Decided To Split the NWO, If WCW Thunder Caused The Split
- Notes On Plans For WWE Elimination Chamber: Chelsea Green’s Work Praised, More
- Tyrus Reveals Who He Wants To Defend NWA World Title Against