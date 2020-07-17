Various News: EC3 To Release New ‘The Narrative’ Video Tonight, Major Wrestling Figure Podcast Signs With Super7

– EC3 is set to release a new video tonight as he “steps into The Narrative.” The WWE alumnus sent out a statement which you can read below:

To whom it may concern, Control. Freedom. Purpose. Three essential words lost in a global landscape marred by division, disaster, and disease. Join a #FreeEC3 as he takes the first steps to freeing himself. Join ec3 as he steps into #TheNarrative. 7/18/2020 12:00 AM http://www.facebook.com/therealec3 http://www.youtube.com/controlyournarrative

– The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast has announced that they’ve signed with the Super7 toy company for action figures based on both Matt Cordona and Brian Myers two hosts, as you can see in the below video. The two said that the figures will be scaled to match WWE, AEW and NJPW’s action figure line and shared the first looks at the figures: