EC3 On What He Adds To The NWA’s Presentation, Losing The Purpose With CYN

EC3 faces Thom Latimer at NWA Hard Times 3 this weekend, and he recently weighed in on what he brings to the NWA, his match with Latimer and more. The CYN founder spoke with ComicBook.com for a new interview and you can check out the highlights below:

On the NWA’s presentation and what he brings to it: “I love what they do. And I love the product Corgan’s presenting and the freedom he gives to talent. I love the locker room and the ambience, and the effort everybody puts in. There’s veterans, there’s new guys. There’s old, there’s young. There’s experienced, there’s green. There’s such an eclectic mix. But one thing I think is foresight focused depth of story maybe wasn’t a thing that happened as much. I’m glad to be able to bring that into NWA. The second I had that microphone in my hand, I felt at home. It was a long time since I felt good about wrestling that I did not have a direct hand in putting together the show, so to speak.”

On Control Your Narrative being on pause: “The idea never was to be a promotion. The concept of it becoming a promotion and the thing I rail against, three-letter brands, I’ll be upfront and admit, I lost the purpose of what I was creating based on the fact it caught so much attention. It caught the eyes of so many people and there’s now high-level names involved that put it on a pedestal it’s not yet ready for, nor is it supposed to be on.”

On Karrion Kross and Braun Strowman returning to WWE: “Kross’s segment is an ode to what he believed in, who he was, not deterring from who he is, and going where he needs to go. He had to take that dip to fully ascend to where he’s going to be and where he belongs, and that’s on the WWE roster. The same thing with Braun. The concept worked. He came to destroy a part of himself that he was no longer happy with, somebody manipulated by greed and accolades, tried to find himself from the bottom, rebuild himself. And now he’s very successful where he belongs, in the WWE. So they did. They came, they showed this concept works and now, I hope the best.”

On his match with Thom Latiner: “He has a charisma about him and it’s not necessarily the charisma to be wild and crazy on the microphone, or antics in the ring and overeager and eccentric. He has a presence about him. If you’re going to build a wrestling company, he is a first-round draft pick. Size, strength, ability, dexterity. His one issue that’s held him back from the past where I knew him in FCW, to even Impact Wrestling, was that he battled demons, very personal demons. We all have our fights. We all have our personal demons we go toe-to-toe with every night.

“But it seemed as though as he succeeded in NWA, he’s battled those demons and he’s found himself happiness. He’s found himself a new life, new lease on a career, and even a wife. But what I do believe is that there’s still something left in his past he has not yet conquered. And I feel that he has to go back to that darkness, to the depths of his past, to his true hell, to his real suffering. Find it, isolate it, conquer it before he can be what he is supposed to be, and that’s the worlds heavyweight champion.”