EC3 Recalls Injuring His Knee During WWE Saturday Morning Slam

In an interview with Fightful, EC3 spoke about hurting his knee during a taping of WWE’s Saturday Morning Slam show, which ran from August 2012 to May 2013. The kid-friendly series was rated TV-G. EC3 hurt his knee on a dive against Claudio Castagnoli.

He said: “There were restrictions because they wanted it to be super family friendly, beyond PG. Dare I say, G. But I didn’t mind that because it just made you think outside the box, gave you a different look at having a different kind of match, if you understand the audience. Ironically enough, I wrestled Cesaro on that. So I’m wrestling Cesaro and they didn’t outlaw the suicide dive. So I’m working with Cesaro, I’m beating him up, I knock him out of the ring. I hit a suicide dive and my knee dislocated. It hurt. It dislocated. So if you watch it back, while I’m laying on the ground, you see me grinding my knee into the mat because the first thing I thought of was Lethal Weapon 2, where Mel Gibson dislocated his shoulder. I got it back in and the finish I had to go off the top rope. So I climbed up to the top rope with a the dislocated knee. I missed a wild crossbody and I think he defeated me. But, yeah. The show where they tried to take everything away, I was hurt on.“