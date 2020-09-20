ECWA 24th Annual Super 8 Tournament Results 9.19.20: Dasher Hatfield Wins the Tournament

– The East Coast Wrestling Association (ECWA) held its 24th Annual Super 8 Tournament last night at The Jersey Dugout in Morganville, New Jersey. Below are some results from the event, courtesy of PWPonderings.com.

* Super 8 Tournament First Round Match: Archadia beat Vinny Pacifico.

* Super 8 Tournament First Round Match: Matt Tremont beat Chris Rockwell.

* Super 8 Tournament First Round Match: KTB beat Devantes.

* Super 8 Tournament First Round Match: A Very Good Professional Wrestler beat Eric Martin

* Tag Team Championship Match: The Marvelous Ones (Teddy Fine and Greg Spitz) bot the win over Mr. Ooh La La and Jay D Luscious (c) to become the new ECWA Tag Team Champions.

* Super 8 Tournament Semi-Final Match: KTB got the victory over Matt Tremont.

* Super 8 Tournament Semi-Final Match: A Very Good Professional Wrestler got the win over Archadia.

* Heavyweight Championship Match: Joey Ace beat Sam Shields (c) to become the new ECWA Heavyweight Champion

* ECWA Super 8 Tournament Finals Match: A Very Good Professional Wrestler Dasher Hatfield scored the win over KTB and was the final victor of the 2020 ECWA Super 8 Tournament.