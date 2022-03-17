wrestling / News
ECWA Announces Full Competitor List For Super 8 Tournament
The ECWA Super 8 Tournament hits its 26th iteration this year, and the list of competitors for 2022 has been announced. The promotion announced that Ricky Morton, Ryan Clancy, Eel O’Neal, Travis Huckabee, Encore Moore, Darius Carter, Eric Corvis, and Erica Leigh will compete in this year’s tournament, which takes place on March 26th in Morganville, New Jersey.
You can see the full announcement below (per PWInsider):
East Coast Wrestling Association (ECWA) 26th Annual ECWA SUPER 8 TOURNAMENT
Saturday Mar 26, 2022
The Jersey Dugout
712 Ginesi Drive
Morganville, NJ 07751
Doors Open: 6:00 pm
Hall of Fame Ceremony: 610 pm
Bell time: 7 pm
ALL ECWA EVENTS ARE FAMILY FRIENDLY FOR ALL AGES!
*2022 ECWA HALL OF FAME INDUCTEES
Steve Corino
Joel Goodhart
Bob Artese
Coach Jim Shorts
*TOURNAMENT PARTICIPANTS
Ricky Morton
Ryan Clancy
Eel O’Neal
Travis Huckabee
Encore Moore
Darius Carter
Eric Corvis
Erica Leigh
*ECWA HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE MATCH
Joey Ace (c) vs. Chris Rockwell
*BATTLE ROYAL for the VACANT ECWA LEGACY CHAMPIONSHIP
*ECWA TAG TEAM TITLE MATCH
Marvelous Ones (Teddy Fine & Greg Spitz) (c) w/ Sweet Reginald vs. Mr. Ooh La La & Mystery Partner
*Card subject to change
Tickets are available in advance via Pay Pal, and at the door!
All ECWA events are FAMILY FRIENDLY! ALL SALES FINAL! NO REFUNDS. TICKETS ARE ONLY VALID FOR DATE YOU PURCHASE AND ARE NON-TRANSFERABLE.
Contact us: [email protected]
