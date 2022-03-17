ECWA Announces Full Competitor List For Super 8 Tournament

The ECWA Super 8 Tournament hits its 26th iteration this year, and the list of competitors for 2022 has been announced. The promotion announced that Ricky Morton, Ryan Clancy, Eel O’Neal, Travis Huckabee, Encore Moore, Darius Carter, Eric Corvis, and Erica Leigh will compete in this year’s tournament, which takes place on March 26th in Morganville, New Jersey.

You can see the full announcement below (per PWInsider):