ECWA Super 8 Streaming This Weekend On YouTube

The 2024 iteration of the ECWA Super 8 will stream live this weekend on YouTube. As announced earlier this month, the 28th annual Super 8 is set to take place on March 23rd in Marlboro, New Jersey with competitors including Steve Pena, Avery Jax, Curt Robinson, Greg Spitz, Darius Carter, Travis Blake, Drew Hood, and either Bobby Boran or King Reginald.

ECWA announced on Wednesday that the event will stream live on their YouTube channel, writing:

“Airing LIVE on Youtube this Saturday night at 6:30pm EST, the 28th annual ECWA Super 8 tournament! Subscribe to @ecwa1967 on Youtube today to watch it for FREE! Or even better, be there LIVE in person in Marlboro NJ!”