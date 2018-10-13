Ed Nordholm On The Darkest Period Of His Time With Impact Wrestling

In an interview with Sitting Ringside (via Wrestling Inc), Impact Wrestling President Ed Nordholm spoke about the darkest period of his time with the company. Here are highlights:

On the biggest thing he’s learned since purchasing TNA: “That producing content is very different than just broadcasting it. It was an eye opener as to how complicated the process is in getting the product done, the number of moving pieces, the complexity of the moving pieces, the personalities involved, the management of those personalities to come to a successful outcome. There’s been a lot about the industry that we were, perhaps, naïve in thinking it would be as straightforward as we thought it might be. We learned all kinds of lessons, I don’t know where to start.”

On when he learned it would be harder than he thought: “I would say that when we got into August and September of 2017, I think that was probably coming into our darkest period and we had to make some hard decisions on whether we could or should carry on.”