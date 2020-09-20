Eddie Dennis on His Primary Goal for NXT UK, Guys He’s Wrestled on the Indie Scene Getting to the Main WWE Roster

– Metro UK recently interviewed NXT UK Superstar Eddie Dennis, who discussed his goals for the NXT UK brand. Below are some highlights.

Eddie Dennis on seeing guys he wrestled on the indies on the main roster: “I wrestled Keith Lee in a small hall in Cardiff. He’ll remember it. There were people banging the ring skirts halfway through the match. I’d welcome the opportunity to go with someone like Keith again. I wrestled Drew [McIntyre] many moons ago for a company in Bristol. [Dominik] Dijakovic, people who I had matches which are fondly remembered on the independent scene. To get an opportunity to run those back with the WWE banner behind it to push it for it is exciting.”

Dennis on wanting to grow NXT UK: “You watch Monday Night Raw, Friday Night SmackDown and NXT. If you were involved in the British wrestling scene for the past 12 to 15 years, it’s littered with people you’ve either shared a ring or locker room with. In all honesty, for me, the primary focus since I signed a contract with WWE is to try and grow the NXT UK brand as far as it can possibly grow. I want it to be the fourth brand on a level playing field, I want us to have six live TakeOvers a year. I want our weekly episodic television show from BT Sport studios to be absolutely must-see TV – not just here in the UK but worldwide on the WWE Network.”