wrestling / News
Eddie Dennis Returns To WWE, Will Be A Writer and Producer For NXT
May 3, 2023 | Posted by
Last month, Eddie Dennis announced that he was retiring from the ring. However, he has now returned to the WWE, this time as a writer and producer for the NXT brand. On WWE’s LinkedIn page, the company congratulated him on his new position, along with other hires from Q1.
As a wrestler, Dennis worked for WWE from 2018-2022, competing on the NXT UK brand.
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan Fires Off At ESPN Reporter Who Says AEW All In Is Scaled For 40K Seats
- Alicia Fox Indicates She Is Finished With WWE & Marks Herself “Employable” Via Instagram
- EC3 on Reaching Out to Tony Khan Following CM Punk Incident With The Elite
- Video Shows What Happened After Last Night’s WWE Raw Went Off-Air