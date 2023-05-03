wrestling / News

Eddie Dennis Returns To WWE, Will Be A Writer and Producer For NXT

May 3, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NXT UK Eddie DEnnis

Last month, Eddie Dennis announced that he was retiring from the ring. However, he has now returned to the WWE, this time as a writer and producer for the NXT brand. On WWE’s LinkedIn page, the company congratulated him on his new position, along with other hires from Q1.

As a wrestler, Dennis worked for WWE from 2018-2022, competing on the NXT UK brand.

