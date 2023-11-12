wrestling / News
Eddie Dennis Makes Surprise Appearance At Pro Wrestling Chaos Event
Earlier this year, Eddie Dennis announced his retirement from wrestling, and he subsequently joined WWE as a writer and producer for the NXT brand. However, he made a surprise appearance at Pro Wrestling Chaos event ‘You Say You Want A Revolution’ earlier today. He showed up during the Chaos Championship three-way match between Joseph Conners, Charlie Sterling and Danny Jones.
Here’s the moment Kings Oak Academy exploded tonight..
But the real question is why is @EddieDennis1986 here. pic.twitter.com/dh9YUiLVlg
— Pro Wrestling Cha💣s (@chaos_wrestling) November 11, 2023
— Eddie Dennis (@EddieDennis1986) November 11, 2023
.@EddieDennis1986 is back! @chaos_wrestling has exploded! pic.twitter.com/CGZbl1NmlH
— Sky (They/Them) (@Sky_creates1) November 11, 2023
