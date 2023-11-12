Eddie Dennis Makes Surprise Appearance At Pro Wrestling Chaos Event

Earlier this year, Eddie Dennis announced his retirement from wrestling, and he subsequently joined WWE as a writer and producer for the NXT brand. However, he made a surprise appearance at Pro Wrestling Chaos event ‘You Say You Want A Revolution’ earlier today. He showed up during the Chaos Championship three-way match between Joseph Conners, Charlie Sterling and Danny Jones.

Here’s the moment Kings Oak Academy exploded tonight.. But the real question is why is @EddieDennis1986 here. pic.twitter.com/dh9YUiLVlg — Pro Wrestling Cha💣s (@chaos_wrestling) November 11, 2023