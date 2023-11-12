wrestling / News

Eddie Dennis Makes Surprise Appearance At Pro Wrestling Chaos Event

November 11, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NXT UK Eddie DEnnis

Earlier this year, Eddie Dennis announced his retirement from wrestling, and he subsequently joined WWE as a writer and producer for the NXT brand. However, he made a surprise appearance at Pro Wrestling Chaos event ‘You Say You Want A Revolution’ earlier today. He showed up during the Chaos Championship three-way match between Joseph Conners, Charlie Sterling and Danny Jones.

