Eddie Kingston Thinks ‘Everyone Should Copy Terry Funk’

Eddie Kingston believes Terry Funk is the template that other wrestlers should take lessons from. The injured AEW star recently spoke in an Instagram Live story, giving a quick heads up that “Everyone should copy Terry Funk, who’s the GOAT.” You can see the clip below, per Fightful’s Robert DeFelice on Twitter.

Kingston is currently out of action due to the leg injury he sustained in May of last year. He has recently noted that he is back in the ring as he rehabs the injury; no word on when he may return.