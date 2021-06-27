Eddie Kingston on Going Back to ROH to Help Homicide, Their Feud With reDRagon

– During a recent Q&A session with Pro Wrestling Junkies, AEW star Eddie Kingston spoke about what it would take for him to return to Ring of Honor (ROH), noting he would go back in order to help Homicide. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Kingston in his time in ROH: “Me and Homicide got to Ring of Honor, they asked us what we wanted to do and of course, we have the same attitude and if we’re going to do something, it might as well be for a championship or getting a title shot. We didn’t get along with Bobby [Fish] and Kyle [O’Reilly], surprise, we don’t get along with other people. They know that and they don’t like us either. God bless them, I’m happy for both of them and don’t want to knock anybody’s hustle. Competition is competition. We had the match, it was fun. I didn’t like it and then we got suspended.”

Eddie Kingston on the suspension and it would take for him to go back: “What happened was, we went through the audience like we were supposed to and a couple of audience members decided to throw beer on us. We should have kept our cool and been more professional, I won’t say that we were incident. Things got hairy, we hit people and threw things at them. We were suspended, came back, and were let go. We were never under contract, so it wasn’t like they had to keep us there. We didn’t want to sign contracts anyway at that time. I have nothing but love for Ring of Honor. When I broke in, it was the place to be. I’m happy for them now. Homicide is back there. It’s all about a forbidden door, if I could, I would go back over there and help Homicide out.”