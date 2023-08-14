Eddie Kingston Says It’s Time For a New Dream Following NJPW G1 Climax 33

Eddie Kingston had his dream come true when he competed in the NJPW G1 Climax 33, and he says it’s now time for a new dream. Kingston competed in the tournament this year, just missing out on making it to the quarterfinals. Kingston spoke following the finals and talked about competing in the tournament and what’s next for him.

“It was an honor and a pleasure to step in a New Japan ring and to wrestle here in Japan,” Kingston said. “I will never forget any of you, and I will take all the lessons I learned here over to America. My dream has come true. Now, new dream. I appreciate you all. Oh, remember, you reap what you sow.”

Tetsuya Naito won the tournament, defeating Kazuchika Okada in the finals.