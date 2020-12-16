wrestling / News

Eddie Kingston To Address His Enemies On Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

December 16, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Eddie Kingston AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced that Eddie Kingston is set to ‘address his enemies’ on tonight’s episode of Dynamite. Kingston has been involved in a feud with Lance Archer, PAC and the Lucha Brothers in recent weeks. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Sting to appear live
* Eddie Kingston will address his enemies
* Cody Rhodes with Arn Anderson vs. Angelico with Jack Evans
* Hangman Page, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds vs. Matt Hardy and Private Party
* The Acclaimed vs. SCU
* Serena Deeb and Big Swole vs. Ivelisse and Diamante
* Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, MJF, Sammy Guevara, Santana, Ortiz, Jake Hager, and Wardlow) vs. Top Flight, Brandon Cutler, Varsity Blondes, and Best Friends)
* AEW World Title Eliminator Match – No DQ / Anything Goes Match: Kenny Omega vs. Joey Janela

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Eddie Kingston, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading