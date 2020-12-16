wrestling / News
Eddie Kingston To Address His Enemies On Tonight’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has announced that Eddie Kingston is set to ‘address his enemies’ on tonight’s episode of Dynamite. Kingston has been involved in a feud with Lance Archer, PAC and the Lucha Brothers in recent weeks. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Sting to appear live
* Eddie Kingston will address his enemies
* Cody Rhodes with Arn Anderson vs. Angelico with Jack Evans
* Hangman Page, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds vs. Matt Hardy and Private Party
* The Acclaimed vs. SCU
* Serena Deeb and Big Swole vs. Ivelisse and Diamante
* Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, MJF, Sammy Guevara, Santana, Ortiz, Jake Hager, and Wardlow) vs. Top Flight, Brandon Cutler, Varsity Blondes, and Best Friends)
* AEW World Title Eliminator Match – No DQ / Anything Goes Match: Kenny Omega vs. Joey Janela
Tonight on #AEWDynamite, Eddie Kingston addresses his enemies LIVE!
Watch Dynamite tonight on @TNTDrama at 8e/7c pic.twitter.com/DYNvNwEJRp
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 16, 2020
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly Asks Writers to Name Underused Talents That Can Shine
- Backstage Details On This Week’s RAW & Lana Being Removed From WWE TLC Match, Potential Charlotte Flair Return
- Jim Johnston On Inspiration Behind Vince McMahon’s Entrance Music, Creating The Undertaker’s Memorable Theme
- Backstage Details On AJ Styles’ Reaction To Hornswoggle Character In Impact Wrestling