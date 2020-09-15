wrestling / News
Eddie Kingston’s Grindhouse Adds Fred Yehi, Jon David to Debut
September 15, 2020
A couple more names have signed on for the debut of Eddie Kingston’s Grindhouse in Fred Yehi and Jon David. Yehi and David have both announced that they will appear on the debut show for the new WWN brand, posting videos that you can check out below.
Yehi and Davis join Anthony Henry, JD Drake and Jeremy Wyatt as names set for the event, which takes place on September 26th and airs live on iPPV at WWNLive.com and FITE TV:
I knew you would be in https://t.co/t1r2JVN4pI
— Eddie Kingston #BlackLivesMatter (@MadKing1981) September 15, 2020
— THAT DUDE (@JonDavis817) September 15, 2020
