Eddy Thorpe Not Appearing at NXT Deadline, ‘Suitable Replacement’ Will Be Found

WWE has announced that Eddy Thorpe will not be part of the Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge at tonight’s NXT Deadline event. A ‘suitable replacement’ will appear in the match against Ethan Page, Je’Von Evans, Wes Lee and Nathan Frazier. The match is set to open the show, with the winner getting an NXT title shot at New Year’s Evil.

Thorpe won a Last Chance match to earn his spot, but was later attacked backstage.