Eddy Thorpe Not Appearing at NXT Deadline, ‘Suitable Replacement’ Will Be Found
December 7, 2024 | Posted by
WWE has announced that Eddy Thorpe will not be part of the Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge at tonight’s NXT Deadline event. A ‘suitable replacement’ will appear in the match against Ethan Page, Je’Von Evans, Wes Lee and Nathan Frazier. The match is set to open the show, with the winner getting an NXT title shot at New Year’s Evil.
Thorpe won a Last Chance match to earn his spot, but was later attacked backstage.
🚨 🚨 🚨
Per @avawwe_, @EddyThorpe_WWE is not medically cleared and is OUT for tonight's Iron Survivor Challenge at #WWEDeadline. A suitable replacement will be found to take his place. #WWENXT | #WWEDeadline pic.twitter.com/IM7QijUOab
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 7, 2024
