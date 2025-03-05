Eddy Thorpe vs. Trick Williams Set For NXT Underground Match In Two Weeks

Eddy Thorpe and Trick Williams will settle their differences in two weeks in NXT Underground. It was announced on Tuesday’s show that Thorpe and Williams will compete in the stipulation bout on the March 18th episode of NXT.

The two have been at odds for a while, and Thorpe picked up a win over Williams in a strap match at NXT Vengeance Day. The match is the first announced for the March 18th show, which will be the first following next week’s Roadblock episode.