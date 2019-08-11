wrestling / News
Edge Appears, Spears Elias at SummerSlam (Pics, Video)
– Elias sought to take a few shots at the crowd in Toronto at SummerSlam, but ran into a Rated-R Superstar. Edge appeared during Sunday night’s PPV Kickoff Show, interrupting an Elias concert in the ring to shut him up to the delight of the fans.
Elias had come to the ring to perform a new song that (of course) slammed Toronto and its sports teams. The crowd booed him until Edge’s music hit and the retired Hall of Famer came down to the ring. The two stared off and, when Elias charged, Edge hit a spear. Pics are below.
You can see our ongoing coverage of SummerSlam here.
"I can't wait to leave and join @kawhileonard in LA."
Cold, @IAmEliasWWE. COLD. #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/2DoXGAGVOO
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 11, 2019
#SummerSlam Kickoff is officially RATED R.@EdgeRated IS HERE! pic.twitter.com/puGPVPMUmm
— WWE (@WWE) August 11, 2019
ARRIVE. SPEAR. LEAVE.#SummerSlam @EdgeRatedR pic.twitter.com/NdHqTlOZyn
— WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) August 11, 2019
WHAT JUST HAPPENED?! @EdgeRatedR just surprised the entire @WWEUniverse at #SummerSlam! pic.twitter.com/oNvpLuVsR0
— WWE (@WWE) August 11, 2019
