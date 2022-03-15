Edge Debuts New Theme Song On WWE Raw

Edge has a new theme song, debuting it on tonight’s WWE Raw. The Rated-R Superstar came out to the ring for a promo segment on tonight’s show due a new song, Alter Bridge’s “The Other Side,” which you can listen to below.

Edge talked about how during his return to the ring, he let himself to become weak and it took him a while to figure out what he’s actually become. He said he realized that the fans don’t matter, and that he’d taken his eye off the prize. He said AJ Styles would beat the old Edge, so he had to kill that version of himself and become who he is now.

Edge used another Alter Bridge song, “Metalingus,” from 2005 until now.