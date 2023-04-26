Edge On Why He Didn’t Want To End The Undertaker’s Streak

Edge recently expanded on his reasons for not wanting to end the Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak at WrestleMania 24. The WWE Hall of Famer appeared on ImPAULsive and talked with Logan Paul about the proposal to have him end Taker’s streak at the PPV, which of course ultimately didn’t happen. You can check out the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On his initial reaction to the idea: “When it was brought to my attention, or at least thrown by me as an option, I just thought ‘no,’ because it was just as important as the world championships at WrestleMania. So why take away one of our marquee attractions?”

On why he didn’t want to break the Streak: “I was like, absolutely not. Absolutely not. Like, why would he do that? That makes zero sense to me. I’m already a made, man. I’m in the main event of WrestleMania, what’s it going to do for me? Sure, it would do something I guess. But let’s save that. Let’s save that for somebody who can really use that boost. And to me, as the years started going, going, going, I was like [Roman] Reigns is that guy and let’s save it for that. But it wasn’t my call, obviously.”