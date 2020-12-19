wrestling / News
Edge Shuts Down Twitter User Criticizing Photo With Wife Beth Phoenix
– Earlier this week, WWE Hall of Famer Edge responded to a rude Twitter user commenting on a photo shared by Edge’s wife, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. The Twitter user said Edge looked like he was “taking a picture with a random soccer mom, head of the PA, or Karen. Odd couple.”
Edge wrote in response to the rude comments, “What you see is Adam standing with his wife & mother of their children whom he loves unconditionally. Assuming from your page that you won’t find out what that’s like & your biggest concern is making sure you have enough lubricant to get by until you next crawl out of your hole.”
Phoenix wrote in the caption for her initial tweet, “Rain or shine @EdgeRatedR.” You can view that exchange from social media below:
Looks like edge is taking a picture with some random soccer mom, head of the Pa, or Karen. Odd couple
— [email protected]:-/ (@colossalsavage) December 18, 2020
What you see is Adam standing with his wife & mother of their children whom he loves unconditionally. Assuming from your page that you won’t find out what that’s like & your biggest concern is making sure you have enough lubricant to get by until you next crawl out of your hole https://t.co/rY6kEg9pP6
— Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) December 19, 2020
