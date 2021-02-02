Edge’s WrestleMania Match Reportedly Decided On

While Edge didn’t announce who his WrestleMania opponent will be tonight, it is reportedly set. Dave Meltzer reported on F4WOnline just before Raw came on the air that Edge will be challenging Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship. There’s no word when it will be officially announced, though a promo on Raw teased that it could be revealed on Smackdown this week.

Edge returned to the ring with the Royal Rumble, lasting from #1 all the way to the finish and winning the match. He appeared on Raw in the opening segment with Drew McIntyre, warning McIntyre that no matter who he chooses to face he will be leaving WrestleMania as a champion.