EFFY’s Big Gay Brunch Results: Dirty Dango vs. Allie Katch, EFFY & More In Action

GCW held EFFY’s Big Gay Brunch at Fair Park in Dallas, Texas, on Saturday, with the event airing live on FITE as part of GCW The Collective. Here are the quick results from the show (via Fightful):

* Jai Vidal defeated Carlos Romo

* Max The Impaler (w/ Amy Rose) defeated Edith Surreal

* Jordan Blade defeated Kidd Bandit, Shay Purser, Rico Gonzalez, Killian McMurphy, Sylvio Milano, and The Whisper

* Keita Murray defeated Billy Dixon

* Petty In Pink (Kenzie Paige and Dillon McQueen) defeated Ashton Starr and AC Mack, MSP (The DangerKid and Aiden Aggro) and Ace Perry and Devon Monroe

* Dark Sheik defeated Parrow

* Allie Katch defeated Dirty Dango

* Pimpinela Escarlata defeated Effy