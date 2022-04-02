wrestling / News
EFFY’s Big Gay Brunch Results: Dirty Dango vs. Allie Katch, EFFY & More In Action
GCW held EFFY’s Big Gay Brunch at Fair Park in Dallas, Texas, on Saturday, with the event airing live on FITE as part of GCW The Collective. Here are the quick results from the show (via Fightful):
* Jai Vidal defeated Carlos Romo
* Max The Impaler (w/ Amy Rose) defeated Edith Surreal
* Jordan Blade defeated Kidd Bandit, Shay Purser, Rico Gonzalez, Killian McMurphy, Sylvio Milano, and The Whisper
* Keita Murray defeated Billy Dixon
* Petty In Pink (Kenzie Paige and Dillon McQueen) defeated Ashton Starr and AC Mack, MSP (The DangerKid and Aiden Aggro) and Ace Perry and Devon Monroe
* Dark Sheik defeated Parrow
* Allie Katch defeated Dirty Dango
* Pimpinela Escarlata defeated Effy
💀 that chair noped tf out! Poor @TheGlamazonPDM #EFFYGAYDALLAS
pic.twitter.com/caNdVxGSin
— 𝙿𝚊𝚝𝚌𝚑𝚎𝚜 𝙲𝚑𝚊𝚗𝚌𝚎 (@patcheschance) April 2, 2022
The world knows our name @KenziePaige_1 #pettyinpink @GCWrestling_ #effygaydallas pic.twitter.com/Jmoh5IA98K
— Zaddy hits DIFFERENT (@DillonMcQueen) April 2, 2022
Dango says chairs are for lap dances, not hitting people 🌹 #EFFYGAYDALLAS pic.twitter.com/sPLloBVTIi
— Xenia in Dallas 🤠⭐️ (@xeniadidthat) April 2, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Samoa Joe Says He Pushed WWE To Buy ROH Tape Library, Gives Health Update
- Highlights From WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony: Undertaker, Vader, Steiners, More
- Kevin Owens Reveals Triple H’s Message To Talent At Meeting
- Bret Hart Explains Why Barry Horowitz Should Be In WWE Hall Of Fame & Goldberg Shouldn’t Be