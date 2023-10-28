wrestling / News
Eight-Man Tag Team Match Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
October 27, 2023
A big eight-man tag team match is set for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW announced on Friday’s episode of Rampage that Bullet Club Gold will face MJF and three tag team partners on next Wednesday’s show.
The updated lineup for the show, which airs next Wednesday live on TBS, is:
* AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Claudio Castagnoli
* Bullet Club Gold vs. MJF & Three Partners TBA
