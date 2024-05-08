Trick Williams Laid Out By Noam Dar In Supernova Sessions Segment On WWE NXT

Noam Dar is taking his shot at Trick Williams, laying him out during a Supernova Sessions on this week’s NXT. Tuesday’s show saw the NXT Champion as a guest on Dar’s talk show, seeking answers as to what was in the envelope that Lash Legend showed him last week.

The envelope was revealed to contain a picture of Williams’ pin on Dar from weeks ago, which showed Dar’s foot underneath the bottom rope. Dar argued that this match gave Williams the momentum he needed to win the NXT Championship from Ilja Dragunov and thus Williams’ title reign was a scam.

Williams said Dar could have a match if he wanted and then said Legend looked like she was on the Maury show but he was not the father. He told Legend to tell Meta-Four the truth, and Legend slipped up by calling Trick “Baby.” As the two focused on each other, Dar blindsided Williams with a spinning back elbow and then grabbed the NXT Title, holding it high.

Later in the show, Meta-Four left without Legend and when asked about it, said “No questions.”