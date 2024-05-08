Hall’s WWE NXT Review 5.7.24  

NXT

Date: May 7, 2024

Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida

Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T.

We’re back to normal after a few weeks of Spring Breakin and that should make for some interesting changes. Wes Lee is back after a long absence and wants his North American Title back. I’m not sure I can imagine him being around NXT that much longer but he should be fun while it lasts. Let’s get to it.

We open with a long video on Wes Lee, who had a great North American Title reign but then he had to leave due to a back injury. Now he’s back and wants the title again.

Lee walks through a crowd in the back and is a bit teared up by the video.

Wes Lee vs. Josh Briggs

Briggs gets smart to start and tries a kick to the recently repaired back. Lee kicks him out to the floor instead but misses the slingshot dive. The big boot is blocked on the floor so Briggs settles for a ram into the apron instead. Back in and Lee snaps off a hurricanrana and Briggs is on the floor again, where another headscissors connects. Cue Ivar as the Cardiac Kick is countered into a backbreaker.

We take a break and come back with Ivar on commentary as Lee fights out of a bearhug. A hiptoss backbreaker puts Lee down again and a Boss Man Slam gives Briggs two. They head outside again, this time with Lee dropkicking him into Ivar. Back in and Lee hits the Spiral Tap for the pin at 10:07.

Rating: C+. Pretty by the book speed vs. power match here and that’s all it should have been. Lee gets to show that he still has it while setting up the likely David vs. Goliath showdown with Oba Femi. Briggs has come a long way in recent weeks and he is a good choice for this kind of a spot, as Lee gets to look good.

Post match Ivar and Briggs get in a fight so Lee dives onto both of them.

We look back at Lola Vice beating Natalya in NXT Underground.

Tyriek Igwe and Tyson DuPont would love a Tag Team Title shot one day but the No Quarter Catch Crew comes up to say wait your turn. A match seems likely for later. They all leave so here is the OC to offer a Too Sweet to Axiom/Nathan Frazer. The champs leave instead, with the OC not being happy.

Shayna Baszler vs. Karmen Petrovic

Lola Vice and Natalya are here too. Baszler starts fast and takes her to the floor where she moves the ring skirt and ties Petrovic’s arm in the ring. A hard kick to the arm wrecks said arm and Baszler grabs the armbar back inside. The big stomp to the arm has Petrovic in even more trouble but she fights back up and goes to the top. The dive is punched out of the air though and the Kirifuda Clutch makes Petrovic tap at 4:12.

Rating: C. This was short and to the point, which is what it should have been. Baszler might not be as big of a star as she was before, but she is still miles ahead of Petrovic. It wasn’t much of a competitive match and thankfully they got to the point, with Baszler choking her out in short order. If nothing else, disappointed Natalya is a good thing to see.

We look back at Fallon Henley turning heel last week.

Kelani Jordan doesn’t get why Henley did that but here is Henley to say it’s Fallon Coming First from now on.

NXT held a combine over the weekend, with the top twelve qualifying for qualifying matches for the ladder match for the Women’s North American Title. They had to do a bunch of exercises and drills, with Thea Hail and Kelani Jordan doing well in the speed portion. More on this later.

No Quarter Catch Crew vs. Tyriek Igwe/Tyson DuPont

It’s Charlie Dempsey and Myles Borne for the Crew here but the referee is…unavailable, according to Luca Crusifino. Instead, Stacks will be the referee and he doesn’t like Borne beating up Igwe in the corner to start. DuPont comes in for two off a splash but the Crew needs to yell at Stacks. The distraction lets DuPont get a sunset flip for two but Borne grabs an octopus hold. Everything breaks down and Dempsey grabs a German suplex for a very, very slow near fall. Back up and DuPont gets in a right hand for the very fast pin at 3:52.

Rating: C+. This served two things at once, with the new team getting a win and keeping up Tony D’Angelo’s efforts to get a Heritage Cup shot at the Crew. I can go for a screwy referee every so often and it was a pretty nice match. Igwe and DuPont have a long way to go but they’re off to a nice start.

Chelsea Green and Arianna Grace think NXT’s women’s division needs to be saved but Gigi Dolin can’t take them anymore.

Roxanne Perez isn’t worried about Ava or Chelsea Green, because it’s all about her. No one likes Green on Raw so Perez can beat her up tonight.

Michin vs. Arianna Grace

Grace takes her into the corner to start and drops an elbow for two as Michin is in early trouble. Michin fights back but gets rolled up for a fast two, with Grace getting caught holding the ropes. That lets Michin grab Eat Defeat for the pin at 3:23.

Rating: C. That’s a surprise as Grace has been moving up the ladder a bit in recent weeks. I would have expected Gigi Dolin to interfere here and cost Grace the match but I guess they’re having that for later. Michin is a name from the main roster, though I’m not sure if I’ve ever gotten her big appeal.

Thea Hail and Ridge Holland talk about her problems. Chase U comes in to congratulate her but here is Lexis King to mock Holland. Duke Hudson stands up to King, who isn’t impressed.

It’s time for Supernova Sessions with Trick Williams as the guest, hopefully to find out what is in Lash Legend’s envelope. We see a video of Williams’ time since winning the NXT Title, but he wants to know what’s in the envelope. The envelope has a photo, showing Williams pinning Noam Dar, whose foot was under the rope. Williams isn’t impressed and says if Dar wants a title match, all he has to do is ask. Dar is game, but Williams asks if Legend wants to tell them, or if he should.

Legend: “Babe….I MEAN TRICK! I MEAN TRICK!” She goes to leave but Williams stops her, with Legend saying it’s not the time or the place. Dar gives Williams a spinning elbow to the face and picks up the title. Good for them for just going with the Williams/Legend deal, as they have great chemistry together.

Back to the combine, with a look at their power/speed. Michin and Jaida Parker to well.

We get a video that sounds like someone snoring. Dang it not Wendy Choo.

Karmen Petrovic feels like she is letting Natalya down. A guy comes in to say Petrovic is still a smoke show and gets kicked in the head. Well that worked.

Fallon Henley vs. Kelani Jordan

Henley doesn’t look impressed by the crowd and gets sent into the corner to start. A handspring elbow rocks Henley, who blocks a bulldog and stomps away. Jordan knocks her down and hits a flipping legdrop for two before grinding away with a headlock. Henley is back up to send her throat first into the ropes and we take a break.

Back with Henley in control until Jordan grabs a sleeper suplex. Jordan kicks her down and hits MVP’s old Play Of The Day to stagger Henley. They fight into the corner where a turnbuckle pad is ripped off. Jordan is sent into said buckle, allowing Henley to hit the Shining Wizard for the pin at 10:59.

Rating: C-. I like Henley a lot and I’m curious to see what she’s going to do, but this really didn’t work. They were looking rather sloppy in the second half of the match and it needed to be shorter than it was. Maybe it was just nerves or something, but Henley is going to have to do a lot better to make the heel run work.

The No Quarter Catch Crew is ready to face Tony D’Angelo for the Heritage Cup next week.

Lash Legend and Wren Sinclair did well in strength at the Combine. Then Ivy Nile won the conditioning contest.

Ava announces the 12 qualifiers from the Combine:

1. Sol Ruca

2. Thea Hail

3. Jaida Parker

4. Brinley Reece

5. Michin

6. Fallon Henley

7. Lash Legend

8. Ivy Nile

9. Izzi Dame

10. Kelani Jordan

11. Tatum Paxley

12. Wren Sinclair

Qualifying matches start next week. The combine was cool but is there anyone on the list who would be out of the ordinary?

Lexis King vs. Duke Hudson

Chase U is here too. Hudson goes with the power to start but King trips him down and stomps away as commentary talks about quite a few other things. Some choking on the ropes wakes Hudson up a bit and he gets two off a sunset flip out of the corner. King goes after the leg and runs him over but stops to yell at Hail. Cue Ridge Holland to chase King back inside with a chair, which the referee takes away. That lets King hit a superkick into the Coronation for the pin at 4:10.

Rating: C. King continues to be about the same thing as he was when he started: average at best match, decent talking and being a general thorn in people’s side. He did get a win here to boost him up a bit, but he still isn’t overly interesting. As usual, Chase U loses and I can’t even be surprised by that anymore.

Meta Four, minus Lash Legend, is leaving and doesn’t want to talk about her. Je’von Evans comes in and wants to check on Trick Williams but is called a shiny new toy.

Jazmyn Nyx is mad at Thea Hail for hurting Jacy Jayne’s nose and swears revenge.

Thea Hail is mad at Lexis King and Ridge Holland comes in to apologize. Chase U isn’t sure if they can go with that, but Holland is willing to earn their trust. Chase and Hail believe him.

Shawn Michaels has invited Kendrick Lamar and Drake to come to NXT and settle their differences. How about Benny and Allen instead?

Here’s what’s coming next week.

Women’s Title: Roxanne Perez vs. Chelsea Green

Perez is defending. Green starts fast with a rollup for two and Perez is a bit shaken. Perez gets in a shot of her own to take over and we go to an early break. Back with Perez getting two off a Russian legsweep but Green kicks her into the ropes. A Rough Ryder (Vic: “WOO WOO WOO!”) puts Perez down but she’s right back with a super hurricanrana for two. Green gets in a suplex and missile dropkick for two but has to block Pop Rox. They trade rollups for two each before Pop Rox retains the title at 8:51.

Rating: C+. They had a good match and both were working hard, but this could not have felt more like a thrown together title match/main event. Green is little more than a comedic nuisance most of the time on the main roster and I’m not sure why I was supposed to buy her as a threat to win here. Perez does get to beat another main roster star, but it only means so much given who it was.

The D’Angelo Family beats up Damon Kemp and kidnaps him. They leave and Charlie Dempsey shows up, wondering where Kemp is.

Results

Wes Lee b. Josh Briggs – Spiral Tap

Shayna Baszler b. Karmen Petrovic – Kirifuda Clutch

Tyriek Igwe/Tyson DuPont b. No Quarter Catch Crew – Right hand with a fast count to Dempsey

Michin b. Arianna Grace – Eat Defeat

Fallon Henley b. Kelani Jordan – Shining Wizard

Lexis King b. Duke Hudson – Coronation

Roxanne Perez b. Chelsea Green – Pop Rox

Head over to my website at kbwrestlingreviews.com with thousands of reviews from around the world and throughout wrestling history.