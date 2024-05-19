WWE News: Erik Shows Support For Ivar After Injury Reveal, Statement Slaps On WWE Top 10

– Erik sent a message of support for his fellow Viking Raider Ivar after the latter addressed his injury status. As noted, Ivar took to social media on Friday to confirm that is injured and that it is “very serious,” noting that he hasn’t yet had surgery.

Erik, who has been out of action himself due to injury issues, wrote:

“Love you @Ivar_WWE Neither of us were ever supposed to make it this far. You’ll beat this one too. And the Raid will return with a brand new bad. Viking Strong!!”

https://x.com/Erik_WWE/status/1791601655621829044

