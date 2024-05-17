UPDATE: Ivar took to social media on Friday to provide some clarity on his injury status. The WWE star posted to his Twitter account to confirm that he is injured and that it is “very serious,” noting that he hasn’t yet had surgery.

Ivar wrote:

“There has been alot of misinformation floating around about me. Let me clearify: Yes I am injured

Yes it is very serious

No I have not had surgery Still trying to figure out all options and what this means for my future. That being said, I Want to thank everyone for the out pouring of love and support, not only after finding out I was injured but thru out the last several months, I have heard you all! No matter what happens, I owe it to everyone who ever believed in me to do everything I can to get back in that ring, under those lights, and infront of the most amazing fans on the planet, see you ass soon as I can!”

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Ivar for a quick and full recovery.

ORIGINAL: In a post on X, Andrew Sports Medicine announced that Ivar is working with them to overcome a spinal injury. WWE previously announced that the Viking Raider was out with an injury following an attack by Gallus on Tuesday’s episode of NXT. While it wasn’t been announced that he had surgery, WWE stars usually do so after going to the facility.

Ivar was previously advertised for next week’s episode but WWE noted he will be out of action indefinitely.