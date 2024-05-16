WWE Announces Injury for Ivar Following Attack by Gallus

– At the conclusion of last Tuesday’s edition of WWE NXT show, Gallus attacked Ivar. WWE has now announced that Ivar suffered an injury during the attack and will be out “indefinitely.” Per the statement, “BREAKING: As a result of the heinous attack by #Gallus at the end of #WWENXT, @Ivar_WWE has suffered an injury and will be out of action indefinitely.”

Wes Lee and Josh Briggs were also attacked by Gallus. You can view a clip of the attack below.