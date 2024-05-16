wrestling / News
WWE Announces Injury for Ivar Following Attack by Gallus
May 16, 2024 | Posted by
– At the conclusion of last Tuesday’s edition of WWE NXT show, Gallus attacked Ivar. WWE has now announced that Ivar suffered an injury during the attack and will be out “indefinitely.” Per the statement, “BREAKING: As a result of the heinous attack by #Gallus at the end of #WWENXT, @Ivar_WWE has suffered an injury and will be out of action indefinitely.”
Wes Lee and Josh Briggs were also attacked by Gallus. You can view a clip of the attack below.
BREAKING: As a result of the heinous attack by #Gallus at the end of #WWENXT, @Ivar_WWE has suffered an injury and will be out of action indefinitely. pic.twitter.com/8LDL9uGlMo
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 16, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Oklahoma Athletic Commission Discussing Possible Rule Change For Trans Wrestlers
- Saudi Arabia GEA Chairman Says There Is Talk About Hosting WWE Royal Rumble In 2026 or 2027
- The Undertaker Comments On His Issue With Great Gonzalez, Admits It Wasn’t His Fault
- Jake Roberts Says Fake Razor Ramon & Diesel Were ‘All Vince McMahon’