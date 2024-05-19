Billy Corgan Explains How Booking Wrestling Is Harder Than Rock Music

Billy Corgan is a veteran of both wrestling and rock music, and he recently spoke about why running the NWA is tougher than navigating the rock world. Corgan spoke on Busted Open Radio about his work with the NWA ahead of the launch of his Billy Corgan’s Adventures in Carnyland reality series, and you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc)

On how wrestling is harder than the rock industry: “Trying to convince someone who’s been in the business for 20 years that there’s a better way to do a finish, there’s a better way to roll out an angle, there’s a better way to run the business of the NWA. Most of the people in the NWA have no idea how much money I spend or how I spend it. They just sit there and they just want to sort of run their mouth, some of them being ex-talents, they want to run their mouth on how I run the business, and that’s what the show deals with.”

On his vision for the company: “[I’m] not saying I’m a genius. It’s not saying I’m the best booker of all time. It’s saying, ‘Look, we believe in what you’re trying to do and we’re going to do our best to get it behind you and push because we believe in what the NWA stands for.'”