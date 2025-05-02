UPDATE: EJ Nduka posted to Twitter to comment on reports of his AEW departure. Nduka posted to Twitter on Friday after reports of his contract expiring, as you can see below.

Nduka wrote:

“I was never meant to sit. Benches were made for the unsure. I’ve heard the call now it’s time to move. If you think this guy was made to ride the bench you need to call the 1800 number cause you suffer from mesothelioma you pencil neck reject.”

ORIGINAL: EJ Nduka’s contract with AEW/ROH has reportedly expired. Fightful Select reports that Nduka’s contract with AEW expired recently and he’s a free agent.

Nduka signed with AEW in 2023. He worked several dark matches for AEW and wrestled on the Jericho Cruise in February, and eight matches for ROH. He was previously signed to WWE for NXT and then MLW.

The site notes that multiple companies have been interested in Nduka.