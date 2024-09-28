wrestling / News

EJ Nduka Says He’s Grateful To AEW & ROH, Got Rug Pulled From Under Him In WWE

September 27, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
EJ Nduka MLW Image Credit: MLW

EJ Nduka shared a series of tweets expressing his gratitude for AEW and ROH, while also discussing his less-than-gratifying experience in WWE. Nduka was signed with WWE but got released during the April 2020 cuts at the start of the pandemic. He moved over to MLW and is now with AEW and ROH, working in a tag team with Lee Johnson.

Nduka retweeted a video of Swerve Strickland comparing the struggles experienced by Black football players to be properly compensated as depicted in the new documentary Black Quarterback and how “we’re still having the same conversations.” Strickland had said that he’s grateful to be in AEW, where they’re “shaking the foundation.”

Nduka said in his retweet and the thread that followed:

“SAY IT LOUDER FOR THE PEOPLE IN THE BACK. OTHER SIDE REFUSED TO GIVE US OPPORTUNITIES.. AND NOW LOOK THE CREAM ALWAYS RISES TO THE TOP. INDUSTRY SHAKERS.

“Came into this industry from NFL AND IFBB. Where the hardest working person in the room at the very least gets an opportunity. I was first one to the ring every single day and last one to leave. Came to every extra ring. Tried to ask for HELP but NOTHING.

“They pulled the rug from underneath my family and I and many other wrestlers cause he wanted to spend that money on hush money. As far as I am concerned yall can eat glass.

“I wish one of yall would even debate what I’m saying cause I knew this day would come. I recorded ALL and have receipts. They even tried to pay me off and prevent me from coming to AEW for a WHOLE YEAR. They said “certain people don’t like admitting when they make a mistake”

“A firm believer in WHAT EVER HAPPENS IN THE DARKNESS ALWAYS COMES TO THE LIGHT. Luke 8:17 I’m forever grateful to @aew @ringofhonor and the ENTIRE locker for building something from NOTHING. We are doing great things and if it never existed a lot of us would have disappeared

“ID RATHER WORK FOR A BOSS WHO IS GENUINELY EXCITED FOR YOUR FUTURE & DEVELOPMENT. WHO waits at the end of the ramp for everyone to congratulate them instead of one who ignores you or buries you for trying to be different. YALL don’t even know half all you see is the end product”

