EJ Nduka Reportedly Signed To AEW

MLW alumnus EJ Nduka is signed to an AEW contract, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that Nduka, who left MLW at the start of the year when his contract expired, has been signed with AEW since he made his debut back in January at a taping for an episode of AEW Dark.

It’s not clear what level of contract Nduka is under right now. He has not competed for AEW since then, but he was around during WrestleMania weekend.