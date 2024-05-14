El Desperado Praises Blake Christian, Says He’s Like ‘A Young Will Ospreay’

El Desperado had some high praise for Blake Christian recently, saying that the indie star reminds him of “a young Will Ospreay.” Desperado recently spoke with NJPW ahead of his match with Christian for Best of the Super Juniors 31 on May 19th and you can see a couple of highlights below:

On Christian: “I had the three-way match with him and Hiromu in 2022. That moustache makes him look middle-aged, but he’s actually super young. Their builds are very different, but in terms of what he can do, he reminds me of a young Will Ospreay.”

On the importance of Best of the Super Juniors: “I don’t look at this as just a way to determine the number one contender. In my mind, this is just like the G1 is to the heavyweights. We don’t have a New Japan Cup, all we have is BOSJ every year. So in my opinion, I think of BOSJ as an achievement that’s at least equal to the IWGP title itself.”