– 2K Games announced that WWE Superstar El Grande Americano is replacing the celebrity guest for the upcoming New Wave Pack DLC for WWE 2K25 later this year. El Grande Americano will feature a unique entrance video, music, and moveset and will be automatically available to players who own the New Wave Pack, Season Pass, Ringside Pass, Deadman Edition, and Bloodline Edition later this September:

“El Grande Americano will replace the New Wave Pack’s celebrity guest. With unique entrance video/music + moveset, he will be automatically entitled to players who own the New Wave Pack, Season Pass, Ringside Pass, Deadman Edition + Bloodline Edition in September. #WWE2K25”

El Grande Americano will replace the New Wave Pack's celebrity guest. With unique entrance video/music + moveset, he will be automatically entitled to players who own the New Wave Pack, Season Pass, Ringside Pass, Deadman Edition + Bloodline Edition in September. #WWE2K25 pic.twitter.com/5R7hYlbXUM — #WWE2K25 (@WWEgames) July 14, 2025

– WWE Playlist highlighted John Cena at SummerSlam:

– A new episode of NXT TV from July 27, 2016 is now available: