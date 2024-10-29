El Phantasmo Taking Indefinite Leave Over Health Concern

El Phantasmo is going on a hiatus due to a health concern. NJPW announced that Phantasmo will miss upcoming shows due to the unspecified issue. You can see the announcement below:

El Phantasmo to miss action with health concern

Thank you for supporting New Japan Pro-Wrestling

EL Phantasmo, who was scheduled to wrestle this week on the Super Jr. Tag League Tour and at Power Struggle November 4, will be taking indefinite leave due to a health concern.

We apologise to fans who were looking forward to seeing Phantasmo wrestle, and appreciate your understanding.

The following changes have been made to forthcoming cards:

November 2, Nagoya

Hiroshi Tanahashi, El Phantasmo, Toru Yano, Ryusuke Taguchi & Dragon Dia vs EVIL, Ren Narita, Yujiro Takahashi, SHO & Yoshinobu Kanemaru –>

Hiroshi Tanahashi, Boltin Oleg, Toru Yano, Ryusuke Taguchi & Dragon Dia vs EVIL, Ren Narita, Yujiro Takahashi, SHO & Yoshinobu Kanemaru

November 4, Osaka

Hiroshi Tanahashi & El Phantasmo vs EVIL & Ren Narita –>

Hiroshi Tanahashi & Boltin Oleg vs EVIL & Ren Narita

NJPW joins fans in wishing Phantasmo a speedy, full recovery.