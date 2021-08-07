El Rey Network Coming Back as Streaming Service

The original home of Lucha Underground, the El Rey Network, is making a comeback as a streaming service. Deadline reports that Robert Rodriguez company, which went dark at the end of 2020, has struck a deal with Cinedigm to operate as a streaming company.

There is no date for when the service will launch, but the report noted that it is targeting a variety of outlets including smart-TV and connected-TV platforms, as well as streaming outlets such as Pluto and the link which offer free channel bundles. The network will have a 24/7 live presence.

At this time, there is no indication of whether it will include Lucha Underground in its library content. The network’s programming lineup has yet to be finalized but will include The Director’s Chair, unscripted shows, and feature films with originals set to be introduced later.