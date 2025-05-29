Elektra Lopez Reveals Her Shock Over Her WWE Release

– During a recent interview with The Fan’s View Podcast, former WWE Superstar Elektra Lopez addressed her recent WWE release. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Elektra Lopez on her surprise over her release: “I was super surprised because I was just on TV that Friday. It was out of nowhere. I was at TV on Friday and we had just gotten assigned a new writer. I was super excited. I had been pitching ideas for months. I was saying I wanted to be on live events and wanted to work with girls because I want to wrestle.”

On not wanting to be only a manager: “I don’t want to just manage. I don’t mind managing, but I want to be able to do both because of how it was when I was in NXT, I was mostly managing them and I wanted it to be different because I wanted to wrestle. I can wrestle and when I tried out, I tried out as a wreslter, not as a manger. I can do both and have no problem doing that, but I also wanted to build a name for myself, not just be in the shadows of the boys.”

On people getting released while they were at work: “I was on TV that Friday. People were getting released while we were at work. ‘Oh ****, maybe I dodged this bullet this round.’ I get home and it was maybe 2:30 in the afternoon and I get a call, and they told me the news. No reason given. Nothing. Again, I’m not saying anything bad about anybody, I don’t want that to be misconstrued, but I had worked so hard for this and I feel like I wasn’t given a fair opportunity.”

On not being given a fair opportunity: “If I were given an opportunity and I failed, I can understand it, but you didn’t really give me an opportunity to show you what I can do when I’m more than just a manager. You brought me up to be in the role and put me in a box and then you cut me because it didn’t work out. You didn’t let me open that box and show you what I can do. I was very surprised. Got no explanation as to what the reason was. I was very shocked. It was a year to the day that I had gotten called up to the main roster.”